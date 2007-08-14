Tonight In The Alley: NYC Diggnation Meetup

Join a boatload of Diggnation fans (including yours truly) tonight for the fifth NYC Diggnation Meetup at Turtle Bay in Midtown East (987 2nd Ave. btw. 52nd and 53rd Sts). Things will kick off around 7:30 in a secluded section of the bar with plenty of plasmas and projectors. About 95 people have RSVPd, so it should be a fun crowd. See you tonight.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.