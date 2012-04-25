TONIGHT Frontline Will Premier The First Part Of Its Epic Documentary On The Financial Crisis — Here's Who They Talked To

Well the fateful day is here, the first 2 hours of Frontline’s new documentary, ‘Money Power and Wall Street’ airs tonight at 9:00 pm EST on PBS.



According to director Michael Kirk, the first two hours will focus on the rise of a new finacial world order that pits Washington against New York City.

“It’s a much more complicated problem to rebuild and reform,” Kirk told Business Insider. “The crisis never stopped. It’s still going and there’s no reason to believe it’s not imminent.”

Brutal. Kirk is no finance guy, he’s a journalist, but he said that worked in his favour because he didn’t get bogged down in jargon. He was concerned about the story, the faces, and the names surrounding this crisis.

“I was mostly concerned about the people,” he said. “The tale of two cities between NYC and D.C… there was no common language or common understanding between the two.”

Tonight, you’ll see a laundry list of familiar names explain that disconnect. Check out this roster:

Christopher Whalen

Paul Krugman

Robert Reich

Representative Barney Frank

CNBC’s Kate Kelly

NYT Joe Nocera

CNBC’s Steve Liesman

Joseph Stiglitz

Richard Fisher (Dallas Fed President)

Bethany McLean

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Austan Goolsbee

Representative Nancy Pelosi

So maybe we’ll get a few more answers. Kirk told us he decided to make the documentary because it was “time for the next level of understanding on all of this.”

We agree. In fact, it’s been overdue.

If you missed the trailer the first time around, here it is below.



Watch Money, Power and Wall Street on PBS. See more from FRONTLINE.

