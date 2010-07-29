Tonight At Anna Wintour's House: A $30,400-Per-Head Dinner Party For Obama

Photo: telegraph.co.uk

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is throwing a very exclusive dinner at her house tonight, with President Barack Obama as the guest of honour, reports WWD.The guest list is extremely exclusive, and even for those lucky enough to get a golden ticket the entrance still doesn’t come cheap.



A seat at the table costs $30,400 per person.

As WWD reports:

The Vogue editor in chief is opening her Sullivan Street home to President Barack Obama for a fund-raiser to benefit the Democratic National Committee (clearly showing Wintour isn’t just a friend during presidential campaign times). Obama, who will tape an appearance on “The View” earlier in the day, will decompress among what’s rumoured to be a small crowd of donors including longtime fashion liberals Calvin Klein and Donna Karan.

This Democratic fundraiser dinner is the second of its kind for Anna, who co-hosted a party with Shelby Bryan, Calvin Klein, and Andrew Leon Talley, for Michelle Obama in 2008. Still, the tickets for this year’s party come at a steeper price than those in 2008, which were only between $2,300 and $10,000.

