TomTom To Microsoft: Bring It

Uh oh.

Earlier this morning, we noted MIcrosoft (MSFT) should endeavour to resolve its dispute with Dutch GPS-maker TomTom as soon as possible — or face an open source community spewing forth venom at every opportunity it can get. We also thought a rapid settlement was in TomTom’s best interests as well.

But TomTom isn’t playing ball. “We reject the claim and will vigorously defend ourselves,” TomTom spokesman Taco Titulaer told Reuters.

But we’re hoping that’s just legal brinkmanship. News of the Microsoft lawsuit has sunk shares in TomTom to near an all-time low on the Amsterdam AEX index, and analysts note that since TomTom already licenses other patents from Microsoft, a settlement seems likely.

