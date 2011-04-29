TomTom Nailed For Selling Data On Users To The Cops, Says It's Sorry

Photo: Wikimedia

Navigation device maker TomTom has apologized after getting busted for selling data to local police in Netherlands, The Register reports.The police were using the data to set up speed traps.



Navigation devices are increasingly useless because of the proliferation of smartphones, and the Register says TomTom was looking for additional revenue by selling data to the cops.

TomTom says it thought the data would help with traffic flow and had no idea the data would be used to help the cops hand out speeding tickets.

