TomTom Lowers Guidance Because Nobody Wants To Buy Its Products

TomTom, the maker of GPS devices, lowered its guidance and the stock is down.



Why?

Well basically, nobody wants to buy its products. That will tend to put a drag on earnings.

GPS has become a feature, not a product, and cars and smartphones now come with very good GPS and guidance systems on their own. There’s no reason to buy a TomTom device. The company is now a case study in the consequences of technological disruption.

(Via Reuters)

