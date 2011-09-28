TOMS Is Launching A Line Of Classic Ballet Flats To Satisfy Demand For 'Less Casual Looks'

TOMS has come a long way since their first espadrille style came on the scene almost six years ago. Since then, the Santa Monica-based brand has unveiled wedge and bootie styles, as has collaborated with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand, The Row, on a higher-end line for Fall (featured below).



Now, TOMS is designing a classic ballet flat for Spring 2012, incorporating many of the motifs that already exist in TOMS slip-ons.

But despite the expansion into different footwear styles (and TOMS eyewear, which launched this June), founder Blake Mycoskie insists that even though their customer base is seeking “less casual looks” from the brand, that a multiple-style footwear campaign is not in the works.

“You’re not going to see stilettos from Toms. You’re not going to see a hiking boot from Toms,” Mycoskie told WWD. “You’re not going to see an oversaturation or over-merchandizing in terms of silhouette.”

This post originally appeared at SHEfinds.com.

