Amazing Photos From New York's Annual Halloween Dog Parade

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Over 500 dogs entered and 3,000 spectators came for the 21st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade this past Saturday, October 22.It was a pretty wild sight.



Costumes ranged from wacky, funny, political, and popular to just plain weird. Entry was $5 and all proceeds went to the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run Association.

The Association uses the money for dog run maintenance and improvements. organisers said they were very pleased with the turn out and the event this year.

