Amazing Photos From New York's Annual Halloween Dog Parade

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Over 500 dogs entered and 3,000 spectators came for the 21st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade this past Saturday, October 22.It was a pretty wild sight.
Costumes ranged from wacky, funny, political, and popular to just plain weird. Entry was $5 and all proceeds went to the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run Association.
The Association uses the money for dog run maintenance and improvements. organisers said they were very pleased with the turn out and the event this year.
The MC was Louis De Luca as Gina Lola Bridge 'n Tunnel, accompanied throughout the three rounds by different event sponsors.
Occupy Wall Street was a popular theme for the pooches. This one went for a look that combined classic hippie with current context.
Dogs, and occasionally dog-dressed owners, paraded in front of judges. They had some tough decisions to make.
Harry, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, took home first prize for his MTA-themed outfit. He's here with owner Sylvia Reutens and her son Ben, who played a supporting role.
