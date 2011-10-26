Amazing Photos From New York's Annual Halloween Dog Parade

Daniel Goodman
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Over 500 dogs entered and 3,000 spectators came for the 21st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade this past Saturday, October 22.It was a pretty wild sight. 

Costumes ranged from wacky, funny, political, and popular to just plain weird. Entry was $5 and all proceeds went to the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run Association.

The Association uses the money for dog run maintenance and improvements. organisers said they were very pleased with the turn out and the event this year.

The event took place on a sunny Saturday at Tompkins Square Park in the East Village.

The competition was playful.

This dog had the headless horseman on his back.

The MC was Louis De Luca as Gina Lola Bridge 'n Tunnel, accompanied throughout the three rounds by different event sponsors.

Occupy Wall Street was a popular theme for the pooches. This one went for a look that combined classic hippie with current context.

Dogs, and occasionally dog-dressed owners, paraded in front of judges. They had some tough decisions to make.

How much is that doggy in the window? This one wasn't for sale.

A visit by Yoda there was.

This dog looked a little confused.

This one looked ready to go home.

Gina Lola Bridge 'n Tunnel was a crowd pleaser.

And the crowds were big.

The day was gorgeous though.

There were a few other transportation-themed costumes, too.

These guys came as an aircraft carrier.

Another OWS costume, one is the 99%, the other...the 1%.

An eerie resemblance to the Bride of Frankenstein.

Parade participants of every age dressed up.

There were even some babies.

PETA was there with a message.

Phoebe Smollan was there to represent PETA. She has been on the Martha Stewart show as well.

A New York Giant meets a hula dancer. Probably not the first time this has happened.

Paul Bunyan with Babe the Blue Ox.

Gidget arrived.

Off to see the wizard.

Medusa stopped by.

And even Hurricane Irene was there.

This campfire looked surprised.

The Royal Tenenbaums and their pup.

A moment of seriousness during the festivities.

Dogs performed for the judges.

Judges looked on with interest and excitement.

This boy wanted to play with the driedel.

Doggie bling.

Some dogs carried good messages.

The dogs were playful.

Look at her jump!

This one was just cute.

Judges put there heads together at the end of the day.

Harry, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, took home first prize for his MTA-themed outfit. He's here with owner Sylvia Reutens and her son Ben, who played a supporting role.

