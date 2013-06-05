The World's Biggest Electronic Dance Festival Is Coming To Atlanta

This is the third of an eight-part “Best New Small Businesses” series highlighting Atlanta’s growing entrepreneurial scene. This series is sponsored by PNC Bank.



Tomorrow WorldTomorrowLand, the world-renowned Belgium music festival, turned away two million fans last year because tickets sold out in mere seconds. “The sheer volume of panicked buyers put the ticketing site on tilt,” wrote Eddie Velosa at the Los Angeles Times. “In a matter of seconds, 180,000 tickets had sold out.”

The incredible demand led the epic music festival to launch its inaugural international spinoff: TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, Ga.

With big DJ names like David Guetta, Hardwell, Steve Aoki and Calvin Harris, hundreds of thousands of people will travel to the 2,000-acre Bouckaert Farm, located in the Chattahoochee Hills, about 20 minutes west of Atlanta.

ID&T, the organisation that runs TomorrowLand, scoured more than 100 sites before deciding on Bouckaert Farm — coincidentally owned by a Belgian — because of its similar natural setting to the landscape in the town of Boom (in the province of Antwerp) in Belgium where TomorrowLand takes place. For months, the team played a “guessing game for fans,” announcing that the festival will be going abroad, but not revealing the destination.

“Before [ID&T] announced it was coming to the U.S., people thought it was coming to Brazil, they thought it was coming to Mexico,” Justin Epstein, spokesperson for TomorrowWorld, tells us. “It’s almost like winning the Olympics of house music. It’s like winning the World Cup or the Olympics for your city.”

Atlanta is expecting about 130,000 fans for the three-day festival in September.

The origins

TomorrowLand was founded by Manu and Michiel Beers, Belgian brothers who describe it as “more exciting than anything we ever dreamed of when we started years ago as young music lovers and entrepreneurs.”

“When [the Beers] started the festival, they started it because they love where they’re from, they love their hometown, and they just love music,” Epstein tells us. “Truthfully it started as a little festival and it just literally grew and grew and grew. And the reason why it’s become what it has become is just because [the Beers] never lost sight of that.”

The number of people who attended TomorrowLand doubled from 90,000 in 2009 to 180,000 in 2012. “This thing is more than a festival, it’s an experience,” Epstein continues. “The best way I would explain it is Burning Man with Cirque du Soleil. It’s so theatrical and over the top, like magical.”

And it’s a huge deal that it’s coming to Atlanta. “Right now, Atlanta is such a cultural melting pot. It’s amazing who comes here. With TomorrowWorld coming, the amount of money that comes in, the jobs created — it’s a great opportunity for any city or any place.”

ID&T tells a Belgian business paper that they plan on organising a “TomorrowLand on every continent” and the Beers brothers tell Kia Makarechi at The Huffington Post that they see launching internationally as “a big, fantastic and very unique opportunity” that will be “a big step for our young, creative and vibrant team.”

TomorrowWorld

This isn’t your average festival with hot dogs and beer carts. Instead of food trucks and carts, TomorrowWorld will have Michelin chefs making gourmet food for attendees.

And instead of dirty camping grounds, participants will camp in DreamVille, which has its own newspaper delivered to individual tents every morning. “The world they create, it’s very magical, very clean, very green … this isn’t like a Lollapalooza or Woodstock where it’s muddy,” says Epstein.

Below is a YouTube video showing what camping at DreamVille is like:

Through certain packages, the festival’s planes will be flying attendees from 35 cities around the world, including Rio, Tokyo, and London.

So far, the announcement has received mixed reviews, with some fans saying nothing can outdo TomorrowLand. Nonetheless, pre-registration for TomorrowWorld closed out in under two hours.

For those who can’t attend the dance party, the festival will partner with YouTube to launch a station that will offer hours of live streaming each day of the event. “We will create a fairytale world from the smallest detail to the biggest stage,” Michiel tells Billboard magazine.

Now check out a snapshot of last summer’s TomorrowLand festival in Belgium:

