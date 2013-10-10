The Massive TomorrowWorld Electronic Dance Festival Is Like No Other Music Festival Out There

For three days last week,

more than 100,000 people from all over the world came to Atlanta to experience TomorrowWorld, one of the world’s largest electronic dance festivals.

This wasn’t your average music festival. In fact, it was unlike anything we’d ever seen.

Instead of food trucks and carts, TomorrowWorld had Michelin chefs making gourmet food. Instead of dirty camping grounds, participants camped in “DreamVille,” which had its own newspaper delivered to tents every morning, instead of mud-filled showers, the washing areas were extremely clean.

The launch of TomorrowWorld was a result of incredible demand for TomorrowLand, the decade-old music festival in Belgium. Last year, TomorrowLand turned away two million fans because tickets sold out in mere seconds. “The sheer volume of panicked buyers put the ticketing site on tilt,” wrote Eddie Velosa at The Los Angeles Times. “In a matter of seconds, 180,000 tickets had sold out.”

“Before [the festival] announced it was coming to the U.S., people thought it was coming to Brazil, they thought it was coming to Mexico,” Justin Epstein, spokesperson for TomorrowWorld, told us. “It’s almost like winning the Olympics of house music. It’s like winning the World Cup or the Olympics for your city.”

TomorrowLand was founded by Manu and Michiel Beers, Belgian brothers who describe it as “more exciting than anything we ever dreamed of when we started years ago as young music lovers and entrepreneurs.”

Big DJ names like David Guetta, Hardwell, Steve Aoki ,and Calvin Harris performed alongside local DJs and musicians. The event served as an opportunity for Atlanta to showcase its electronic music talents to the world.

