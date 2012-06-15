Sneak Peek: Tomorrow's Post-Murdoch Wall Street Journal Cover

Hey Lohan! See You in Court!

Filed under: Celebrity Justice, Train Wrecks, Lindsay Lohan

A Los Angeles woman has sued Lindsay Lohan in small claims court, claiming the troubled actress and her bodyguard hit her car.

As TMZ first reported, Signe Dupuy claims that in April 2006 LiLo and her main man, Jaz, cut her off in their SUV while she was driving on Fairfax Ave. in L.A. Dupuy says when she got out of the car, Lindsay stopped and glared at her, while Jaz was “hostile” and “tried to intimidate” her. She says they gave her a fake name and number (the nerve!) and drove away.

(Thanks to TMZ)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.