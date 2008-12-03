Tomorrow's "Morning Call Live": Guest Starring Felix Salmon

We’ll be live blogging the breaking news around tomorrow’s opening bell starting at 8 am. As usual, all the regular writers at Clusterstock will join with our readers to discuss the breaking news of the morning and make fun of whatever they’re are doing on CNBC. And we’ve got a very special guest for tomorrow’s broadcast: Felix Salmon of Portfolio’s Market Movers blog.



Tune in anytime after 8 am. We’ll wrap up around 10 am, unless breaking news or compelling conversation convinces us to keep it open longer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.