Tomorrow's Capacity Utilization Data Is Important For Unemployment

Be prepared for tomorrow’s August capacity utilization data. It will shed more light on the current unemployment outlook as, historically, capacity utilization has a been a good indicator for the future direction of employment.



The consensus: utilization will improve (rise) to 69.6% from 68.5%, which would point to future improvement on the employment front. Let’s hope for an upside surprise to boot.

Chart below via Econompic.



