Tomorrow's Capacity Utilization Data Is Important For Unemployment

Vincent Fernando

Be prepared for tomorrow’s August capacity utilization data. It will shed more light on the current unemployment outlook as, historically, capacity utilization has a been a good indicator for the future direction of employment.

The consensus: utilization will improve (rise) to 69.6% from 68.5%, which would point to future improvement on the employment front. Let’s hope for an upside surprise to boot.

Chart below via Econompic.

Capacity Utilization and Unemployment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.