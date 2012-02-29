Tomorrow, Occupy Wall Street Is Going To Try To Stage A Come Back

Since losing their camp in New York City, the Occupy Movement has gone relatively quiet (Oakland riots aside).



Tomorrow they’re going to try to resurrect their action with a 80-city protest against big corporations. Here’s their explanation from the Occupy Wall Street site:

We specifically call on people to target corporations that are members of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). The biggest corporations in America, like Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, BP, Monsanto, Pfizer, and Wal-Mart use ALEC to buy off legislators and craft legislation that serves only the interests of corporations and not people. They then duplicate and spread this corporate legislation in Washington, D.C. and in state legislatures across the country. The anti-labour legislation in Wisconsin and the racist bill SB 1070 in Arizona are two recent and destructive examples of what corporations use ALEC to do.

Our sources say they’ve been planning this for a long time, so we’ll be watching to see what happens here in New York. You can follow along on Twitter at #F29

Here’s their short promotional video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.