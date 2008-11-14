Tommy Mottola, Wife Sell $15 Million Westchester Mansion

Music mogul Tommy Mottola and his wife, pop singer Thalia, have sold their 12-acre estate in upstate New York.



NY Post: The 15-room Aspen-style residence in North Salem, which was completed in 2006, briefly went on the market that year for $21 million. It was re-listed a year later with a last asking price of just under $18 million.

The custom house includes five bedrooms, six-plus baths, fireplaces, a gym, custom doors made from 200-year-old thrashing-board stalls, vaulted ceilings and Hudson Valley views.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.