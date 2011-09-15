HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tommy Mottola's Old Westchester Estate Is On Sale For $22 Million

A Westchester estate that was once owned by Sony Music exec Tommy Mottola just hit the market with a sale price of $22 million (via the Wall Street Journal).
The property, which spans nearly 50 acres in Katonah, was last purchased in 2001 for $18.3 million.
Even without its celebrity pedigree, the home is impressive.
It has 11 fireplaces, an equestrian facility, and a 20-seat movie theatre. There’s also a three-story great room and enough room in the multiple parking garages for 10 cars.
