HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tommy Mottola's Old Westchester Estate Is On Sale For $22 Million

Tommy Mottola's Old Westchester Estate Is On Sale For $22 Million

Julie Zeveloff
A Westchester estate that was once owned by Sony Music exec Tommy Mottola just hit the market with a sale price of $22 million (via the Wall Street Journal).

The property, which spans nearly 50 acres in Katonah, was last purchased in 2001 for $18.3 million.

Even without its celebrity pedigree, the home is impressive.

It has 11 fireplaces, an equestrian facility, and a 20-seat movie theatre. There’s also a three-story great room and enough room in the multiple parking garages for 10 cars.

The gates at the front of the property, known as Mount Holly

The estate sits on 47 acres

The impressive entrance

Decadent decorations

Beamed ceilings and other classic touches

The great room is three stories tall

The sun-filled conservatory

The kitchen is massive

This table could seat a family of 12

Another sitting area

The house has nine bedrooms

And 11 bathrooms

The movie theatre seats 20

Outside, there are equestrian facilities

And an 80-foot-long swimming pool

We wonder if Tommy had this fountain installed

A small stone cottage on the property

The view from above. This place is stunning!

