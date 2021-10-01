An Instagram meme page that raised $7.2 million to evacuate people from Afghanistan spent $3.3 million on canceled flights, according to a report

An Instagram influencer who raised over $US7.2 ($AU10) million to evacuate Afghans during the Taliban’s takeover of the country has spent nearly half the money on cancelled flights, a new report says. iStock / Getty Images Plus

An Instagram star raised over $US7.2 ($AU10) million to evacuate Afghans amid the Taliban takeover.

The Washington Post reported that no Afghans were evacuated by Operation Flyaway.

The campaign has spent almost half the money on canceled flights, The Post found.

An Instagram influencer who raised over $US7.2 ($AU10) million to evacuate people in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s takeover of the country has spent nearly half the money on canceled flights and gave over $US2 ($AU3) million to a company that appears to be owned by a man who was under investigation for fraud, according to an investigation published Thursday by The Washington Post.

The outlet found that zero Afghans had been evacuated on flights chartered by “Operation Flyaway,” a purported charity campaign to rescue people in Afghanistan promoted through the Instagram meme page “Quentin Quarantino,” which has over 820,000 followers and is run by 26-year-old Tommy Marcus.

The operation has poured $US3.3 ($AU5) million into flights that were ultimately canceled, and for which the group has not yet received refunds, according to The Washington Post, which examined “financial records, emails, text messages, recordings of calls and interviews.”

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in mid-August, the city’s airport has been a chaotic scene as many attempted to evacuate but were unable to secure flights. But on Sunday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the airport was “fully operational” again and promised full communication with airlines, Reuters reported.

“Operation Flyaway” did help evacuate 51 people in Afghanistan after giving $US545,000 ($AU754,008) to the global consulting firm Sayara International, according to the report. While the two groups had reached a deal to provide seats for 200 of the campaign’s evacuees, some could not get through to the airport, an anonymized source told The Post. A representative for Sayara International confirmed this arrangement to Insider.

Since then, “Operation Flyaway” has assisted in at least two rescue operations, according to the Post. The campaign told the Post that it supplied transportation and other assistance that helped 57 people get on a flight that successfully departed Afghanistan on September 17. The campaign also told the Post that it provided similar support to 27 people for a Sayara International flight that left the country a few days later. Overall, that would mean Operation Flyaway has helped rescue at least 135 evacuees.

The campaign, announced on August 17 in a “Quentin Quarantino” Instagram post, raised millions to support the Afghan evacuation effort through a GoFundMe fundraiser. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser was no longer accepting new donations; the last donation was over a month ago.

The GoFundMe’s description said the mission sought to evacuate “high-value targets,” namely Afghans “who have worked as human rights lawyers, champions of Women’s and LGBTQ rights, journalists, government liaisons, artists, and interpreters” who face an imminent threat from the Taliban. The page said every $US1,500 ($AU2,075) raised would purchase one seat on a plane out of Kabul.

The fundraiser’s page also states that the money would be paid to and distributed by Raven Advisory, a security and intelligence company based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which did not respond to a request for comment. Raven Advisory is the specific entity that has been making deals with airlines and organizing plans to evacuate people, according to the Post.

The operation reportedly gave millions to a company run by a man investigated for fraud

The Post said they found through invoices that “Operation Flyaway” gave $US2 ($AU3).8 million to the airline company Kiwijet to secure four 280-seat flights. The man who appears to be Kiwijet’s CEO was previously under investigation on the suspicion of fraud and has been fined several times by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the report. Sheffield Ford, the CEO of Raven Advisory, told the Post that he was not concerned with Steele’s background because Kiwijet came recommended from a trusted source.

A July 2020 search warrant application filed in a Los Angeles federal court shows Nicolas Steele identifying himself as Kiwijet’s chief executive, The Post reported.

Insider found a 2020 lawsuit that names Steele as a defendant alongside Kiwijet, which did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $US533,320 ($AU737,849) civil penalty against one of Steele’s companies, Steele Aviation, for allegedly conducting unauthorized flights with inexperienced pilots. The statement followed two similar FAA penalty proposals in 2018 for allegedly conducting illegal flights.

According to The Post’s report, the FAA fined Steele Aviation a total of $US1.3 ($AU2) million and revoked Steele’s pilot certification twice between 2017 and 2019.

The Post said they spoke to Steele’s attorney, Eric Bensamochan. Despite all the confusion and disarray with canceled planes, Bensamochan told the Post that the Kiwijet flights purchased by “Operation Flyaway” are ready to depart and waiting for approval from the campaign.

Marcus, Bensamochan, and Ford did not respond to requests for comment.

