HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tommy Lee Jones Is Selling His Giant Florida Polo Farm For $26.75 Million

Julie Zeveloff
tommy lee jones polo ranch

Photo: Wikipedia/Realtor.com

Actor Tommy Lee Jones has just listed the 50-acre polo farm he owns in Wellington, Fla. for $26.75 million, according to a South Florida gossip blog (via Zillow).Jones bought the property a decade ago and built the equestrian centre himself. The Lincoln star is a known polo lover who also owns a ranch in Texas.

In addition to recreational facilities and miles of horse trails, there’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on the property.

The 50-acre ranch is a half-mile from the International Polo Club.

The main house is 11,000 square feet.

Inside, it's pretty simple.

It keeps with an equestrian theme.

There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The real draw of the property is the polo centre.

There are four large paddocks on the property.

And enough stalls for 48 horses.

There is even a regulation-sized polo field.

The estate is called San Saba Polo Ranch.

Jones bought it back in 2002, as separate parcels for $4.62 million, according to Zillow.

The property touches on Lake Worth.

