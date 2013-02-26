HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tommy Lee Jones Is Selling His Giant Florida Polo Farm For $26.75 Million

Photo: Wikipedia/Realtor.com

Actor Tommy Lee Jones has just listed the 50-acre polo farm he owns in Wellington, Fla. for $26.75 million, according to a South Florida gossip blog (via Zillow).Jones bought the property a decade ago and built the equestrian centre himself. The Lincoln star is a known polo lover who also owns a ranch in Texas.



In addition to recreational facilities and miles of horse trails, there’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on the property.

