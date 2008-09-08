Tommy Lee Jones: Paramount Owes Me $10 Million

Tommy Lee Jones is suing Paramount Pictures for box-office bonuses from No Country for Old Men.



The suit comes at a bad time for No Country auteurs the Coen brothers, who are busy hyping their so-so reviewed new film, Burn After Reading. But perhaps the press will remind filmgoers of No Country and get viewers into the theatres next weekend.

(A good thing, since the past weekend was a disaster.)

AP: Tommy Lee Jones is suing the makers of “No Country for Old Men” for more than $10 million that the Oscar-winning actor claims he is owed for starring in the 2007 hit crime thriller.

The lawsuit against Paramount Pictures claims that Jones was promised “significant box-office bonuses” and other compensation depending on the success of the film, which went on to make more than $160 million…

Jones, who played Sheriff Ed Tom Bell in the film, claims he was not paid promised bonuses and had expenses wrongly deducted. The suit says Jones was paid a reduced upfront fee in joining the film, and that his contract had known errors not corrected before the movie was made.

Jones, 61, is asking that an auditor be named to review financial records to determine how much he should be paid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.