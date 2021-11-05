Drummer Tommy Lee and actor John Travolta exchanged recipes and baked cookies together in a viral TikTok video

In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, actor John Travolta attends the LA premiere of ‘The Fanatic’ at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Musician Tommy Lee and actor John Travolta spent their Wednesday night baking cookies.

Lee shared the celebrity baking encounter in a TikTok video, which has since garnered 1.6 million views.

“Could you imagine if people knew that Tommy and John are baking?” Lee said in the video.

Musician Tommy Lee and actor John Travolta went viral on TikTok Wednesday night after the duo shared cookie recipes and baked in their respective kitchens.

Lee posted a video to the video platform Wednesday night, including screenshots of his text messages with Travolta, who asked the Mötley Crüe drummer for his “peanut butter (chocolate) chip cookie recipe.”

Upon sending the recipe, Travolta thanked him, to which Lee wrote, “Your welcies!!!!!!!” along with a photo of his own batch of cookies on his kitchen counter.

The “Pulp Fiction” star replied to Lee with a photo of his own unbaked cookies and a batch of brownies in the oven, saying, “You didn’t know I was Johnny Crocker.”

“Who would’ve thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights baking brownies and cookies?” Travolta said in a clip that followed the text messages. “With fresh lemonade!”

In response, Lee filmed a video of himself saying: “Oh my god, buddy! My wife and I were just saying the exact same thing! I’m like, ‘Who is sitting around on a Wednesday night [baking cookies]?'”

“Could you imagine if people knew that Tommy and John are baking?” he continued. “What happened?”

The video of the warm-hearted culinary encounter had more than 1.6 million views as of Friday, with nearly 251,000 likes.

Some TikTok users chimed in their own takes on their celebrity baking night in the comments of the video.

“why aren’t we paying attention to the fact that tommy lee said ‘welcies,'” one user wrote.

Another said: “Tommy Lee and John Travolta swapping cookie recipes and baking on a Wednesday evening is my new favourite thing.”

“Wait… does anyone else want the recipes for the choco peanut butter cookies, or am I the only one?” one TikTok user added.

The cookie recipe exchange wasn’t the first time Lee and Travolta put their friendship on full display. In September 2020, Travolta and his daughter were spotted attending lunch with Lee’s family. The musician and actor also went to a Rolling Stones concert with a group of other musicians last month.