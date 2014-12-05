This $599 Winter Jacket Comes With Solar Panels So You Can Keep Your Phone Charged At All Times

Tommy Hilfiger is selling a unique jacket for men and women for the cold winter months. It’s designed to keep you warm and your phone fully charged at all times.

These wool and nylon jackets are adorned with 7-10 solar panels on the back, which charge a battery that gives juice to your mobile devices. The solar pack is totally removable, and the jacket also comes with a removable bag to stow the solar panels when you’re not using them.

According to Tommy Hilfiger, the jacket can charge “most smartphones” beyond their capacity.

You can check out the jackets (mens and womens) on Tommy Hilfiger’s website. If you’re so inclined to purchase this item, 50% of all net proceeds from this particular jacket go to support the Fresh Air Fund, which sends inner city children to host families to experience country life.

