Tommy Hilfiger: No IPO Until We Get Ginormous

Reuters: Smart-casual fashion house Tommy Hilfiger is focusing on expansion after turning around its U.S. business and currently has no plans for a stock market listing, its chief executive said.

“An IPO is currently no longer up for discussion,” Fred Gehring told German business daily Handelsblatt in comments published on Tuesday.

The brand, which spans mens-, womens- and childrenswear as well as watches and accessories, was bought by private equity firm Apax Partners (APAX.UL) in 2006 for $1.6 billion.



More on reuters.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.