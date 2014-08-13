HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tommy Hilfiger Relists His Penthouse At New York's Plaza Hotel For $US80 Million

Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger is relisting his impeccably designed Manhattan penthouse for a very hefty $US80 million, according to Curbed— making it one of the most expensive American homes on the market.

The condominium is located at the top of the Plaza Hotel on the 18th and 19th floors. The listing on StreetEasy shows that it includes unobstructed views of Central Park, five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and over-the-top decor.

The duplex was originally marketed as a “fixer-upper” for $US50 million in 2008, but was never sold despite a $US20 million renovation and price bump to $US80 million later on.

Now Hilfiger is trying his luck again, adding new photos of the penthouse that show the “glamour of a bygone era coupled with 21st century conveniences,” which basically translates to a lot of chandeliers and paintings.

Welcome to Tommy Hilfiger's duplex at the top of New York's Plaza Hotel.

As you can tell, the decor is quite grand. It's unclear whether the Warhol paintings actually come with the apartment.

Here is his all-American foyer.

And the kitchen has a retro 1950s style.

While the dining room is lit up by neon and gold walls.

The duplex also comes with an iconic dome ceiling over a private dining area.

We're guessing this is a children's playroom. It has the signature look of Hilfiger's brand.

And here is a bedroom that would be any teenage girl's dream.

While this one is much more masculine.

The master bedroom has a more neutral palette, but the same lavish decor.

The master bathroom looks like something out of a luxury hotel (after all, this is still The Plaza).

Of course, there's also a wood-paneled library. The wall is engraved with, 'The New York Times.'

And here is a sitting room with a fireplace, blue neon lights, and a view of Central Park.

If you head up to the roof, you get amazing views of Central Park and Fifth Avenue.

Anyone want to lend us $US80 million?

