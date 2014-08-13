HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tommy Hilfiger Relists His Penthouse At New York's Plaza Hotel For $US80 Million

Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger is relisting his impeccably designed Manhattan penthouse for a very hefty $US80 million, according to Curbed— making it one of the most expensive American homes on the market.

The condominium is located at the top of the Plaza Hotel on the 18th and 19th floors. The listing on StreetEasy shows that it includes unobstructed views of Central Park, five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and over-the-top decor.

The duplex was originally marketed as a “fixer-upper” for $US50 million in 2008, but was never sold despite a $US20 million renovation and price bump to $US80 million later on.

Now Hilfiger is trying his luck again, adding new photos of the penthouse that show the “glamour of a bygone era coupled with 21st century conveniences,” which basically translates to a lot of chandeliers and paintings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.