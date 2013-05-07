Tommy Hilfiger Gifted Nicki Minaj A $32K Rolex For Being His Guest At The Met Gala

Fashion-forward rapper Nicki Minaj will be wearing a Tommy Hilfiger gown and sitting at Tommy Hilfiger’s table during tonight’s Met Ball, aka fashion prom.



In order to thank Minaj for being Team Hilfiger on the big night, the designer sent her a Rolex Oyster 41mm Day-Date II watch in Everose gold that retails for a mere $32,000.

Hilfiger is also outfitting Zooey Deschanel, Debbie Harry, Lily Aldridge, and Kings of Leon-frontman Caleb Followill for the exclusive event, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Wonder if they all scored such lavish gifts?

Minaj tweeted a photo of the extravagant “thank you”:

Here’s a better, right-side-up look at Minaj’s new hardware:

