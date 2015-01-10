The Princeton Grad Accused Of Killing His Hedge-Fund-Manager Father Has Been Indicted

Tommy Gilbert, the 30-year-old New York City socialite accused of killing his hedge-fund-manager father, has been indicted, NBC New York reports.

Alex Spiro, Gilbert’s attorney, said that the circumstances were “tragic” but would not comment further at the hearing.

Earlier this month, Gilbert was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of his 70-year-old father, also named Thomas.

The father died of a gunshot wound to the head in his Upper East Side apartment shortly after his son had come to visit on Sunday, Jan. 4.

According to reports, the younger Gilbert, a graduate of Princeton University, was upset that his father was cutting his allowance. Gilbert’s ex-girlfriend told the New York Post that he and his father had always had a tumultuous relationship.

“He talked a lot about his dad and how mean he was to him and how nothing was good enough,” Rothschild told the Post.

Thomas Gilbert, Sr. was the founder of the long-short equity hedge fund Wainscott Capital Partners.

