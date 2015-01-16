The Guy Accused Of Shooting His Hedge Fund Father Made It Into The Will

Thomas Gilbert Jr. — the 30-year-old socialite charged with the murder of his hedge fund father — is listed as a beneficiary in his late father’s will, the New York Post reports.

According to the Post, Gilbert Jr. and his mother and sister will split the elder Gilbert’s $US1.6 million.

Gilbert Sr. had $US50,000 in the bank, $US477,000 invested in hedge funds, $US1 million in private equity and $US100,000 in personal property at the time of his death, the report said.

According to the Post, which cites the will filed in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court this week, Gilbert Jr. is supposed to receive quarterly payments from a trust until he’s 35. After that, he’s supposed to get what’s left in the account all at once.

Earlier this month, Gilbert Jr. was charged with second-degree murderand criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of his 70-year-old father. The elder Gilbert was found dead with a gun wound to his head at his apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Jan. 4.

Police said there was some sort of argument about money between the father and son. Gilbert’s father, who run Wainscott Capital Partners, was reportedly going to cut his allowance by $US200. Gilbert Sr. had also been reportedly subsidizing his son’s lifestyle by paying for his son’s $US2,400-a-month Chelsea apartment and giving him a weekly allowance of $US600.

Gilbert Jr. will be back in court on Feb. 5.

