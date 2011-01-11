PHEW: Bright Young Athletic Greenwich Boys Still Want To Work In Finance

Hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry freaked us out a little a couple of months back when he predicted that it’s over for finance.

Hendry thought that smart young people would start to become doctors and lawyers again, not hedge fund managers.

Well thank goodness that we now have some evidence to the contrary.

Tommy Atkinson, a young athletic college man from Greenwich wants to work in finance.

Atkinson, who plays hockey for Boston College, where he’s a junior, told the Greenwich Citizen that he would love to play pro hockey, but if not –

“I would love to play pro hockey. But at the same time, I’m working hard as a finance major to have options when I graduate.”

He wants it more than he knows he does.

“I had an internship last summer with both a Boston College alum and Greenwich resident, Chris Hentemann, at his Hedge Fund 400 Capital Management LLC. Through that experience I have gained a strong interest in the finance world and working for a hedge fund would not be a bad alternative to professional hockey for me.”

So the financial crisis might have scared a few people away from the Wall Street career path for a year or two, but we’re back on track.

Now click here if you want to meet 20 people who bucked the trend and went from Wall Street to their dream job >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.