Tommie Smith Selling Gold Medal And Shoes, But Not The Black Glove That Made Him Famous

Photo: Flickr/evansville

Tommie Smith, author of one of the most famous moments in sports history, has put his red Puma running shoes and Olympic gold medal up for auction, with a starting bid set at $250,000. To see the auction click here >



While accepting his gold medal for the 200 meter race at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, Smith and bronze-medalist John Carlos bowed their heads and thrust black glove-covered hands into the air, as a symbol of Black Power.

The glove isn’t included in the deal because Smith apparently has no idea where it is.

