A New Camera Angle Shows Steelers Coach Creeping Toward The Field To Illegally Prevent A Touchdown

last Thursday’s Steelers-Ravens gameappears to show Mike Tomlin positioning himself on the edge of the field to impede Baltimore kick returner Jacoby Jones

The footage comes from KDKA in Pittsburgh, which had a camera in the end zone during the play.

Tomlin takes a large lateral step toward the field as Jones is making his way up the sideline, holds his ground, and then scurries out of the way at the last second.

Tomlin says he didn’t do it intentionally, but the NFL is expected to punish him later this week.

