Conservative internet sensation Tomi Lahren suggests Clintons were involved in murders

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, a host on TheBlaze TV, suggested in an interview published Monday that the Clintons are responsible for the murders of several people.

Lahren posts a daily commentary video that regularly generates millions of views online. On Monday she announced she would be a host on a nightly online television program Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, was launching through his campaign’s Facebook account.

Lahren’s remarks came on The Jamie Weinstein Show podcast. The host, Weinstein, asked Lahren if she stood by a similar claim she had made in the past.

“You went on to say that the Clintons have a high body count. Do you believe that the Clintons really are killing people?” Weinstein asked.

Here’s the full exchange:

TOMI LAHREN: You know, sometimes we look at patterns and we look at things that are happening and sometimes you can’t dismiss everything as a conspiracy. JAMIE WEINSTEIN: So to be specific, you mean Vince Foster in the 90s, you think? Are these the types of people? LAHREN: The list — I will let your listeners go on and look at some of these examples and they can decide for themselves. But there’s been some mysterious circumstances that have surrounded — we just saw, what with the DNC leaks and then what happened to a person that worked for the DNC that was in charge of that? WEINSTEIN: His family said that they don’t suspect anything. LAHREN: Well, his family doesn’t want to be in a body bag either, Jamie. I have got to be honest with you. What was it, he came in and was robbed, but his wallet and his watch weren’t taken? So he was robbed and what was he — WEINSTEIN: You think he might have been killed by the Clintons? LAHREN: I don’t know if he was killed by the Clintons or a Clinton hit person. I’m not going to sit here and be what you want me to be which is a conspiracy theorist, but I will say — WEINSTEIN: I’m not. I’m just asking you questions. LAHREN: I think there are a lot of circumstances that surround the Clinton family that aren’t explainable and I will let people go on and research it for themselves. And if they think there is something fishy going on, leave it to them. I certainly do.

A spokesperson for TheBlaze did not immediately return a comment Monday about whether Lahren’s statements met network editorial standards. The conspiracy theories Lahren perpetuated have been widely debunked. Foster’s death, for instance, was ruled as a suicide by six different investigations.

The Trump campaign also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the same interview with Weinstein, Lahren was asked to name three books that have shaped her world view.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not a reader,” she said. “I don’t like to read long books.”

Lahren said she enjoys reading the news and commentary, but she’s more of a “watcher” and sits down to view news programs.

“I have a very short attention span, so sitting down with a book is very difficult for me,” she explained.

Disclosure: The author of this story was previously employed by TheBlaze.

