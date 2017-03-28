Tomi Lahren has been reportedly banned on permanent basis from her network after coming out in favour of abortion rights

Right-leaning firebrand Tomi Lahren has been permanently banned from her network, TheBlaze, after saying she was in favour of abortion rights during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” sources told the New York Post.

Glenn Beck, founder of TheBlaze, was put off when Lahren suggested conservatives who were against abortion are hypocrites, a source told the Post.

Beck has been “trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country,” a source told the tabloid. “He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

Beck has undergone a type of rebranding over the last few months, having distanced himself from his past fiery rhetoric towards liberals and the Obama administration. As Donald Trump quickly rose to the top of the Republican ticket, Beck vehemently opposed him and reached out to the media to apologise for playing a role in further polarising the political climate.

He reiterated his thoughts during an appearance on comedian Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal,” during which the former Fox News host said, “As a guy who has done damage [to the political discourse], I don’t want to do anymore damage.”

“Beck’s trying to reinvent himself,” a former insider at TheBlaze told the Post.

Beck’s decision to ban Lahren from TheBlaze came after she caused a media firestorm by saying she would be a “hypocrite” to say she was for limited government while advocating that the government legislate the legality of abortion.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say, ‘I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,'” Lahren said on “The View.”

She added: “I can say, ‘You know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.'”

Beck immediately criticised Lahren for saying she had libertarian views while supporting economic stimulus, President Donald Trump’s executive orders, and House Republicans’ attempt to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.