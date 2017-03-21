Conservative star Tomi Lahren came out in favour of abortion rights -- and conservatives are freaking out

ABC Tomi Lahren on ‘The View.’

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren sparked backlash after identifying as pro-choice during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Friday.

Lahren, who hosts “Tomi” for The Blaze, said when asked about her stance on reproductive rights, “I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

She added: “I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Her words did not go over well with conservatives, 60% of whom believe that abortion should be illegal in most cases, according to the Pew Research Center.

She was criticised by Glenn Beck, founder of The Blaze, for calling herself a libertarian while supporting the Republican healthcare overhaul, Trump’s executive orders, and economic stimulus.

Lahren was also slammed by The Reagan Battalion, an anonymous conservative group on Twitter that gained notoriety after posting footage of Milo Yiannopoulos appearing to condone sexual relationships between “younger boys and older men.” Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News shortly after.

The Reagan Battalion’s tweet pointed to a tweet by Richard Spencer, a white-nationalist and leader of the alt-right movement. Spencer’s tweet defended Lahren’s position.

Other conservatives turned on Lahren as well:

Lahren later took to Twitter to defend herself. “I speak my truth. If you don’t like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth,” she tweeted.

One of her coworkers, Kate Scanlon, who writes for The Blaze, shot back shortly after: “There is no ‘my truth.’ There is only the truth,” Scanlon tweeted.

Gabby Morrongiello, White House correspondent for the Washington Examiner, a right-leaning publication, also criticised Lahren.

“‘My truth’ is the new ‘alternative facts,'” Morrongiello tweeted.

But Lahren fired back at her critics, writing, “Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”

Lahren wields a significant amount of influence in conservative circles, particularly on Facebook, where she has over 4 million fans and her videos average approximately 5 million views.

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Only 3 months ago, @TomiLahren considered an abortion to be murder, today, she branded pro life conservatives as hypocrites. #NoPrinciples pic.twitter.com/8BqoQTOyD1

— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 17, 2017

Just gonna leave this one here: @TomiLahren, one cannot be conservative and pro-choice. The two are incompatible.

— Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) March 18, 2017

@TomiLahren abortion is my “issue” and your defence of it sickens me. Definitely lost my family’s support pic.twitter.com/y41lgzO0ez

— Shannon (@SLVR1981) March 19, 2017

WHEN surrounded by conservatives: Pro-Life WHEN surrounded by liberals: Pro-Choice@TomiLahren America’s Fake Conservative #TeamTomi ????????????????

— BuildTheWall???? (@TheRealBeatBoss) March 19, 2017

I speak my truth. If you don’t like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth.

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

