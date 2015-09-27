How Tomb Raider's Lara Croft has changed over the years

Lara Croft is one of the few video game characters who have broken though niché gamer circles to become a world wide cultural phenomenon.

With the franchise having sold over 42 million copies in its lifetime, it can be easy to see why.

But Croft has drastically changed over 19 years. With this year’s release of “Rise of the Tomb Raider,” Croft looks nothing like her 1996 debut counterpart. Here’s how she’s changed over the years.

