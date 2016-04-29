Oscar winner Alicia Vikander is officially the next Lara Croft in the 'Tomb Raider' movies

One of Hollywood’s rising stars just hit a littler higher.

Alicia Vikander, who won an Oscar for her performance in “The Danish Girl,” will take over the role of Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider” movies, based on the video games, Variety reported.

She’ll be taking over from Angelina Jolie, who played Croft in several films in the 2000s.

A number of actresses tried out for the role, including Daisy Ridley of the new “Star Wars” movies, but a source tells Variety Vikander was always the first choice.

Vikander was also acclaimed for her part in “Ex Machina” in 2015 and will star opposite Matt Damon in this summer’s “Jason Bourne.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.