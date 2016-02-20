Tomato prices went bananas in January

Tomato prices went nuts in January.

The price of tomatoes saw a huge 15.3% increase month-over-month in January, up from a 0.6% increase in December, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ just-released consumer price inflation report.

There is no seasonal adjustment for the tomato, and admittedly, there isn’t too much to conclude from this as the price of these individual items can be quite volatile.

What is interesting, however, is that although the tomato is a fruit, the BLS lists it under “fresh vegetables.”

