Tomato Prices Went Bananas

Tomato prices went nuts in November.

The price of tomatoes saw a huge 10.4% seasonally adjusted month-over-month increase in October, up from a 4.6% increase in September. This is according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ just-released consumer price inflation report.

That’s a stark increase from August’s decrease of 0.7%.

There isn’t too much to conclude from this. The prices of these individual items can be quite volatile.

Check it out below.

Worst of all, this dramatic increase in tomato prices (along with the rise in bacon prices) has led to the ongoing rise in BLT prices.

You can see the chart below, via Michael McDonough’s tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.