20 Reasons Why Tomahawk Missiles Should Put Assad In A State Of Panic

A purported chemical weapons attack that killed more than 1,000, including many children, has elicited the ire of the West.

The USS Barry and three other warships promptly took up positions off the coast of Syria, poised to unleash a storm of Tactical Tomahawk missiles.

While Syrian and Iranian officials have said they will defend themselves against any Western strike, their best defence seems to be appealing to the U.N. for time.

Nevertheless, it seems their time is quickly running out.

