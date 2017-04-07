WATCH: US Tomahawk missiles launching toward Syrian airbases

After launching dozens of missiles against Syrian airfields early Friday morning, the Pentagon released images and videos of the footage taken from US destroyers stationed in the Mediterranean Sea.

The cruise missiles impacted their targets — reportedly runaways, aircraft, and fuel points for the aircraft — around 8:45 p.m. ET, in what was the first intentional attack on Syrian government targets since its civil war broke out six years ago.

The missiles themselves have been part of the US arsenal since 1991, and carries a 1,000 pound warhead, according to The Washington Post. It was last used against three radar sites in Yemen after Houthi rebels fired their own missiles towards US ships.

Watch the videos of them here »



Pentagon releases photos of Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from the Mediterranean that targeted Syrian airbase.

— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2017

The Pentagon has released footage of Tomahawk missiles launching in tonight's Syria strike

— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 7, 2017

