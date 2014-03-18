At 64 Years Old, Tom Watson Had One Of The Best Shots You'll See This Year

Tom Watson is 31 years removed since he won the last of his eight major golf championships. But Watson showed this weekend he still has a trick or two hiding in his golf bag.

The shot came on the par-3 eighth hole of the Toshiba Classic when Watson missed the green with his tee shot and ended up next to a tree. With no possibility of a normal swing, Watson turned around to hit the ball backwards.

You cannot see the final result in the video below, but the ball struck the pin and ended a foot from the hole. He saved par and went on to finish tied for 20th at 9-under.

