British MP Tom Watson Is Preparing A Book On The Phone Hacking Scandal

Photo: Benjamin Ellis at Flickr

Roy Greenslade at the Guardian has some interesting news.Tom Watson, the British MP whose handling of the phone hacking scandal has won him nearly universal acclaim, is readying a book on the scandal due to be published later this year.



(Our first thought — will the scandal actually be over by then? It’s already dragged on for years and seems to show no signs of slowing down.)

Greenslade also reports that The Guardian’s Nick Davies, the journalist largely responsible for uncovering the scandal, is also planning a book called “Hack Attack” that will look at the scandal in the wider context of Rupert Murdoch’s power over governments.

Davies’ previous book on British tabloids, Flat Earth News, is widely considered a classic take on the subject.

Time to start preparing for the movie version we think…

Read more at The Guardian >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.