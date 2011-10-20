Angry British MP Buys Shares In News Corp So He Can Go To Shareholder Meeting

Benjamin Ellis at Flickr



Tom Watson, the British MP who spearheaded the government outcry over phone hacking, will travel to Los Angeles this week in an attempt to speak at the News Corp shareholders meeting, Bloomberg reports.Watson has apparently bought shares in News Corp that would allow him to address the annual general meeting on October 21st, a move that reportedly brought laughter when announced at the Culture Committee. Watson had previously questioned Rupert and James Murdoch over their knowledge of phone hacking within their company.

The FT reports the Watson will join a large protest movement that is seeking to launch a shareholder class action lawsuit alleging a pattern of corruption.

