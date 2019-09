Tom Watson was just named 2014 Ryder Cup captain on the Today Show.



Watson was the captain of the team the last time the US won in Europe.

The US team collapsed horribly at the 2012 Cup, prompting some trash-talking between the players in advance of 2014:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.