65-year-old Tom Watson is in position to make the cut at the Masters

Tom Watson, who won his first Masters in 1977 when Tiger Woods was just 17 months old, turned back the clock in the first round of the Masters, shooting a solid 1-under round of 71.
Watson is not going to win the Masters (he is still 5 strokes back), but it was a fabulous score for a golfer who has only made the cut once at the Masters in the last 12 years. There is now a good chance the 2-time champion will still be playing on the weekend, shooting the same score as defending champion Bubba Watson.
Watson got off to a slow start with a bogey on the first but quickly rebounded with a birdie on the par-5 second and stayed at even or under-par for the remainder of the round.
NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows people surfing at night with LED surfboards and wetsuits
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.