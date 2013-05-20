Tom Waterhouse Is Not Going To Be The Official Sponsor Of The NRL: Report

Getty/ Mark Kolbe

Earlier this year, media reports had it that bookmaker Tom Waterhouse had a good shot at becoming the official sponsor of the NRL.

Following that speculation, a public backlash erupted over his appearance on a Channel Nine commentary panel during a game, where he discussed betting odds.

Now, The ABC is reporting negotiations between the NRL and Waterhouse have broken down, and he won’t become their top sponsor.

In preview to an upcoming episode of The ABC’s Four Corner’s program, the NRL’s general manager for strategy Shane Mattiske said: “We failed to reach agreement around terms with Tom Waterhouse.”

This does not affect Waterhouse’s sponsorship deal with Nine, and the NRL is denying public opinion played a role in the negotiations coming to a halt.

The episode is airing tonight.

