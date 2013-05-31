Tom Waterhouse Is Cutting Down On His Time On TV After Public Pressure

Photo: Getty

Tom Waterhouse has published an open letter in today’s Daily Telegraph.

In it he says he is going to cut down on his television spots after public pressure.

In the letter he says he’s a relatively small operator, who is taking on the bigger players that are owned by overseas companies, and that he’s needed to advertise heavily to make that happen.

“However the public has spoken and you will see less of me on TV,” he writes.

“I have listened.”

Read the full letter here.

