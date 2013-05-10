Tom Waterhouse Has Been Formally Asked To Front Up Before A Federal Gambling Committee

Photo: Getty

A Federal Parliamentary committee on gambling reform has officially asked bookmaker Tom Waterhouse to turn up at a hearing.

The committee met on Thursday, reports ABC News, and decided to issue Mr Waterhouse with the formal request.

In March the committee investigated Waterhouse’s appearance on a Channel Nine Rugby League broadcast with the network’s commentary team, when he spoke about betting odds.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Tony Abbott recently said if he’s elected he would move to ban gaming ads during sports broadcasts to protect kids.

Full story here.

Now read: Bad News For Bookmakers: Abbott Says He Would Ban Betting Ads During Live Games

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.