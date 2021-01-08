The coach most NBA players said they wouldn't want to play for has suddenly turned the Knicks into the surprise team of the season

Tony Dejak/AP Images

The New York Knicks are 5-3, with impressive wins over potential playoff teams, and marked improvement on defence under new head coach Tom Thibodeau.

In a 2019 poll of NBA players, Thibodeau was voted as the coach players would want to play for the least.

Thibodeau seemingly hasn’t changed his ways with the Knicks, but the team is playing its best basketball in years.

Despite critics’ concerns, Tom Thibodeau is proving his methods work.

The New York Knicks are 5-3, 5th in the East, coming off three straight wins over the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Utah Jazz, three teams expected to make the playoffs this season. The Knicks have won five of their last six games, including a 130-110 demolishing of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thibodeau wasn’t necessarily considered a sexy hire when the Knicks made him the head coach in July. Despite a solid head-coaching record (352-246 upon taking the Knicks job), Thibodeau was coming off an uninspiring stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he also had control over personnel, which resulted in Jimmy Butler’s ugly trade request from the team.

Indeed, in an anonymous poll of NBA players by The Athletic in April 2019, over a third of players polled (34.6%) voted Thibodeau as the coach they’d least want to play for.

Thibodeau has a reputation as being a demanding, no-nonsense coach who preaches defence and effort. He has come under criticism for playing his best players too many minutes. One player voiced that concern to The Athletic.

“(Thibodeau) plays his guys so many minutes,” the player said. “They’re playing like 40 f—ing minutes a game in the regular season â€” like, why? I don’t think that’s how you’re supposed to coach.”

Adam Hunger/AP Images Tom Thibodeau during a game on December 26, 2020.

Bad news for that player: Thibodeau hasn’t changed his ways much in that regard: Knicks forward Julius Randle and wing R.J. Barrett lead the league in minutes at 38.6 and 38.1, respectively.

Knicks guard Austin Rivers recently described Thibodeau’s methods to reporters, saying it’s Thibodeau’s way or the highway.

“When he comes in and says the stuff he says, there’s no negotiation,” Rivers said. “It’s Thibs’ way or the highway. If you want to play, you have to play his way. His way just means hard. He’s not forcing us to take this shot or saying we can’t do this. Thibs is all about effort.”

Thibodeau’s Knicks have made some obvious improvements

There is tangible evidence that Thibodeau’s way is working.

The Knicks rank seventh in defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) at 105.7 â€” a seven-point improvement over last year, despite having mostly the same roster.

Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP Images Knicks players during a win over the Jazz on January 6, 2021.

The offence, while in the bottom third of teams statistically, at least searches for better looks. The Knicks remain one of the leaders in shots in the paint, but their midrange attempts have dropped while they are attempting more corner threes. The Knicks still rank dead-last in threes attempted, something that could boost their offensive efficiency.

As The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov wrote: “There seems to be a plan in place every night they take the court, which can seem small and ignorable unless you had watched the teams that preceded this one.”

Thibodeau is also getting the most out of key players. Randle is averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, acting as the fulcrum of the Knicks offence. He’s bound for regression, but he was challenged to improve upon a lackadaisical first season with the Knicks and has met that challenge.

Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks’ 21-year-old centre and a key piece for the team’s future, has become a steadying force in the middle while cutting down on the foul problems that have plagued him through his career.

Rivers, a free-agent signing, has acted as a closer for the Knicks during this win streak â€” he scored 14 straight points in the final five minutes of the team’s win over the Jazz.

The Knicks are far from a clear-cut playoff team. Their offence is lacking, and while their defence has been stout, they are also getting a bit lucky â€” opponents are shooting just 29% from three against them, an unsustainably low mark that is bound to bounce back. The Knicks are also +21 in the clutch (defined as the last five minutes of the game, with the score within five), hinting at some lucky bounces that may not always go their way.

Yet the Knicks have also climbed back from double-digit deficits in their last two wins. There is a fight within the team that has been lacking, and a clear game-plan to best use players.

“I’ve been on bad teams before; this is not one,” Rivers told reporters. “I could promise you that. I don’t know where we’ll end up. We have so much work to do … but you can tell when something is going in the right direction. This is strongly going in that direction.”

