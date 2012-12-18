A Chicago Man Has Flown 1 Million Miles On United This Year

Stuker holding a plaque he received for flying 10 million miles on United, in July.

Photo: PRNewsFoto/United Continental Holdings, Inc.

On December 6, a Chicago man became the first person to fly one million miles on United Airlines flights in a single year.Tom Stuker, an automotive sales consultant, flies frequently to Asia and Australia, and has taken about 400 flights this calendar year alone.



In July, Stuker became the first person to fly more than 10 million miles on United.

Since he joined United’s MileagePlus program in 1983, he has been on more than 6,000 flights, totaling 11 million miles.

In a press release, United noted that the million miles Stuker has flown in 2012 are the equivalent of flying around the Earth more than 40 times, or a 73-day flight.

“It has been a phenomenal year flying with United,” Stuker said. “Everyone at the airline, from the customer service agents to the flight attendants to the ramp workers, has made my travels feel effortless.”

All those trips have surely earned him many free miles, as well as at least one large plaque.

