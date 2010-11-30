Billionaire Tom Steyer Wants Higher Taxes So Bad It Brings Him To Tears

Farallon’s Tom Steyer got weirdly passionate about the importance of raising taxes on the rich on an ABC special this week.



On a special about Warren Buffett’s giving pledge, the hedge funder told Christiane Amanpour, “I think anyone who doesn’t give credit to the system that they are born into is taking an awful lot onto themselves.”

He couldn’t even finish his thought before he was brought to tears as he said, “I mean, I really think that people have sacrificed a lot more than a little tax money to make that system available for all of us. And I would be ashamed of myself.”

Amanpour was, of course, surprised by his reaction.

“It’s emotional for you,” Amanpour said. “Do you feel we’re in trouble?”

He doesn’t, he thinks the US is “great.” And he says he disagrees with anyone who isn’t willing to have his taxes pushed higher.

One question here is, did he feel differently before he made his billions?

