rumour: Tom Ridge Could Be The Next President Of Penn State

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tom Ridge is being considered to replace Graham Spanier as Penn State president, ESPNNews reported last night.Everyone expects Spanier to either step down or be fired after a child-molestation scandal has ensnared the university.



Citing a source close to the situation, the report said that the PSU board is currently “weighing the possibility” of hiring Ridge.

Ridge is the former governor of Pennsylvania, but is probably best known for serving as homeland security chief after 9/11.

This is definitely at the rumour stage right now. But we’ll see what comes out as the situation continues to develop.

